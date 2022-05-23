Tim Anderson tells Yankees fans to ‘shut the f–k up’ after Josh Donaldson dust-up

Tim Anderson got his revenge against the Yankees on Sunday night – and had a special message for the fans in the Bronx.

In the final innings of a dramatic series between the Yankees and the White Sox, in which Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was accused of using a racist “Jackie” taunt against Anderson, the star Chicago shortstop hit a three-run homer on Sunday night to cap off the tense weekend. After he crossed home plate, ESPN cameras picked up the message he had for the Yankees fans that booed him as he rounded the bases.

“Everybody f–king shut the f–k up!” he shouted as he walked back to the dugout.

Tim Anderson motions to the Yankee crowd Getty Images

It was a cathartic moment for Anderson, who revealed what Donaldson allegedly said to him after Saturday’s game. Donaldson has claimed that by calling Anderson “Jackie,” he was invoking a Sports Illustrated story in which the White Sox star called himself “today’s Jackie Robinson.” White Sox closer Liam Hendriks called Donaldson’s explanation “complete bulls–t.”

Benches cleared later in Saturday’s game, as White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got into it with Donaldson. The two teams played a doubleheader Sunday after the fracas, with Chicago winning both games.

Jose Abreu holds Tim Anderson back after benches cleared in Saturday’s game Getty Images

Yankees fans in the Bronx Sunday seemingly took Donaldson’s side by showering Anderson with boos. The shortstop clearly had the last laugh.

Sunday’s results represented a shift in the season’s direction for both sides; the Yankees had lost just 10 games total on the season before dropping both games, while Chicago, widely projected to win the AL Central, had been scuffling to a 19-20 record before sweeping the doubleheader.