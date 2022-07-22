TikTok turns college gymnast into millionaire — at age 19

Who knew handstands could pay so well?

A college gymnast has summersaulted her way into the millionaire’s club after flaunting her floor skills on TikTok.

Olivia Dunne, 19, has racked up more than 5.6 million fans on the social media app, and has companies clamoring to offer her endorsement deals.

The backflipping blonde — who tumbles for Louisiana State University — began capitalizing on her social media success last June after the NCAA voted to lift Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) restrictions, which had prohibited college athletes from profiting off themselves.

Last August, Dunne signed with WME Sports — the same agency that represents Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic — and has made more than $1 million in the 12 months since.

It’s a Dunne deal: Last August, Dunne signed with WME Sports and has made more than $1 million in the 12 months since. @livvydunne

She must be flipping out: The teen is a huge star on social media, but remains devoted to continuing her budding career as a gymnast. Getty Images

The agency has since helped Dunne land lucrative collaborations with fashion chains Forever 21 and American Eagle. According to Forbes, the TikToker also signed a deal with activewear company Vuori said to be worth in the “mid-six figures.”

But Dunne is playing down her new sports superstar status. “I just want to be a role model to young girls. I want to set a good example…I’m kind of just going with the flow, and it’s very exciting,” she told her audience on TikTok.

Earlier this week, The Post reported that Dunne and a bevy of other college athletes are currently being hotly pursued by big-name brands for plum endorsement deals after the end of NIL restrictions.

The backflipping blonde has partnered with fashion brands Forever 21, American Eagle and Vuori. @livvydunne

Many of the companies, including American Eagle, primarily target Gen Z consumers, meaning college athletes — with their fit bodies and young social media followings — are perfectly primed to become brand sponsors.

“A few of these kids have really cut through in a big way and it moves the needle on social engagements,” Craig Brommers, the CMO of American Eagle, told The Post.

Of Dunne, he enthused, “She is an outstanding gymnast from an SEC school, but she has an authentic, optimistic persona on social media. And she looks great in a pair of American Eagle jeans. That to me is the magic we’ve been looking for as we explore this brave new world of NIL.”

Dunne is certainly keeping up her end of the deals, frequently showing off clothing by Forever 21, American Eagle and Vuori on TikTok as well as on her Instagram page, where she boasts 1.9 million followers.

Given that her audience is only likely to grow online, she’s already primed to snag several more endorsements in the coming months — potentially eclipsing the earnings of other athletes who are already household names.

Dunne gained an army of fans via TikTok, where she frequently showed off her gymnastics skills. @livvydunne

But Dunne is devoted to remaining at the top of her game as a gymnast, and won’t be distracted by her social media side hustle.

The talented teen was a member of the USA gymnastics team in 2017 before competing at the National Championships the following year.

She was subsequently offered a full scholarship to Louisiana State University and is set to start her junior year there this fall.