Tiki Barber talks Giants, Barkley, WFAN, John Madden

Just two more games, Giants fans.

Just two more weeks of watching the horror show on Sundays of Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm. Then you can enjoy the offseason and the hope of a brighter 2022. But for now, you will be glued to your couch to watch Giants-Bears! Either way, it’s a win for the Giants, because they own the Bears first-round pick. So sit back, relax and enjoy the show.

To preview that game and have a fun convo with former Pro Bowl Giants running back and newest WFAN host to start 2022, Tiki Barber, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz.

Blue Rush Podcast with Paul, Lawrence, Jake & Sarah:

NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTIONS: Tynes want to ride his Peloton 200 days in the year. Paul wants to be more positive when he can be with writing.

GIANTS @ BEARS PREVIEW: This is going to be an ugly game. Giants get the Bears pick, so this should be a win-win for them. Justin Fields is probably the QB they would rather face Sunday.

RIP JOHN MADDEN: Tynes did not have a great kicker rating, but it did get up to 78 in 2011. We discuss Madden's voicemail he left Tom Coughlin.

Tiki Barber Interview:

Former Giants Pro Bowl RB, Co-Host of “Tiki & Tierney” on WFAN Monday-Friday 10am-2pm

NEW WFAN SHOW: Going from the national stage to local on WFAN. Dealing with potential haters that call into the show.

SAQUON BARKLEY: He needs better coaching. Sean Payton helped Tiki become a Pro Bowler. Barkley can return to rookie form, but needs confidence and the right playcalling, needs to mature his game. Is it right to take a running back in the first round of the draft?

DANIEL JONES/RUSSELL WILSON: If Giants can get Russell Wilson, you have to do it. If you are not a top 10 NFL QB, there is no allegiance to a QB in the league.

JOE JUDGE: Is it right for the Giants to bring him back next season?

