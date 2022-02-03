Tiki Barber defends Giants and Mara family in tearful video

Former Giants star Tiki Barber is “frustrated” over allegations of racism against the team in a new class-action lawsuit filed by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores.

Barber became choked up on Wednesday while defending the Mara family, which co-owns the Giants with Steve Tisch, saying that he believes neither family is racist.

Tiki Barber got emotional Wednesday defending the Giants organization amid allegations of racism against the team Twitter/WFAN

“The fact that the Maras, and I always say this with the Tisches as well, they embraced me like I was family, you know what I mean? And so, I know them intimately, so when I say that I don’t believe they’re racist — I know they’re not,” Barber told Brandon Tierney on their WFAN Sports Radio show “Tiki & Tierney.”

“Yeah maybe they don’t have the right head coach, the Black head coach,” he continued. “They don’t have a Black general manager or a Black coordinator, I know they’re not a racist organization.”

Barber’s emotional plea for the Mara family came after a listener named Dwayne in Piscataway, called in to ask about Barber “minimizing” the situation between Flores and the Giants.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit this week against the league, alleging discrimination Getty Images

The former running back, 46, went on to recall a time when the Mara family called him personally to say goodbye to Wellington before he died in October 2005. Barber said he went to his bedside in a room in Westchester, New York, surrounded by family, and told Mara, “Thank you for making me a Giant.”

Barber also explained on his radio show Wednesday, “So, for Dwayne to try to boil me into saying something that’s not true, it’s frustrating because you don’t know my truth and you don’t know my interactions with this Giants organization. And to force me because I have this seat to do so, it’s just wrong and it’s frustrating — and it’s creating an emotion in me that’s not anger, but I can’t even put my voice on it yet.

“But, it’s frustrating to me that the Giants are getting this rep because I don’t think this is the case.”

Barber, a former running back, played for the Giants from 1997 to 2006 Getty Images

News of Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL and the Giants — among other teams — broke Tuesday and has rocked the league and its players.

In the lawsuit, Flores alleges the Giants had chosen to hire Brian Daboll as their next head coach three days before interviewing Flores. The former Dolphins coach claimed his interview was a sham to fulfill the NFL’s diversity requirements in the Rooney Rule.

Barber also took a shot at ESPN personality and “First Take” host, Stephen A. Smith, who eviscerated the Giants on the morning show.

“I can’t sit here, with conviction, like Stephen A. [Smith], who doesn’t know anybody in the Giants’ organization and claim that they’re a racist organization. I would never do that. The only reason I would do that is because I’m trying to make a point, and my point is that Brian Flores is trying to make a point,” said Barber, who spent his entire eight-season career with the Giants.