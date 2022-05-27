Tigers vs. Guardians prediction: Bet on Shane Bieber

This may be “inflation nation,” but with billions of dollars wagered on sports over the last year, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas gave each of its 5,400 employees a $5,000 bonus. From all of us here at Stitch Nation, you’re welcome.
The Guardians and Tigers are running third and fourth in the AL Central. Shane Bieber will take his turn Friday for Cleveland. One win in eight starts for the Biebs, but he has held up his end of the bargain, limiting opponents to three runs over his last 13 innings.
Alex Faedo will be on the hill for Detroit. Faedo has made four lukewarm starts since being recalled from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens, allowing 22 hits over 21 innings. Don’t break my heart, Faedo. 10 units on Cleveland.
Score early, score often. 19 hits for the Red Sox, and they outslugged the White Sox 16-7. Trevor Story with a three-run homer. Winner. Up +476 martybarretts.