Tiger Woods withdraws from PGA Championship

Tiger Woods’ PGA Championship is over.

Woods withdrew Saturday night after struggling to a nine-over-par 79 in Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

When his round ended, Woods was tied for last place among the 79 players who made the cut. His Saturday score was 10 shots worse than his Friday score of 69. He was trailing third-round leader Mito Pereira by 21 strokes. Pereira, who is at -9 under par, shot a third-round 69 and holds a three-stroke lead over Will Zalatoris.

“I just didn’t play well,’’ Woods said after the third round. “I didn’t hit the ball very well, and got off to not the start I needed to get off to. I thought I hit a good tee shot down 2 and ended up in the water, and just never really got any kind of momentum on my side.’’

Woods, 46, was playing in just his second official tournament since suffering multiple injuries to his right leg, ankle and foot in a February 2021 car crash. He finished 47th at the Masters last month.