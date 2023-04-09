Tiger Woods withdraws from Masters after agonizing Saturday

Tiger Woods has seen enough of Augusta this weekend.

After battling to make the cut at the Masters in brutal conditions on Saturday, Woods opted to withdraw from the first major of the season on Sunday morning.

Woods was visibly limping through the rain and wind on Saturday and was six-over on his third round after making the cut on the number at 3-over par.





Tiger Woods withdraws from the Masters. Getty Images

Woods was facing the prospect of playing 29 holes on Sunday to complete the tournament after making the cut for the 23rd consecutive time at the Masters.

Players are scheduled to resume their rounds at 8:30 ET and player was suspended on Saturday afternoon.