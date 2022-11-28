Tiger Woods withdraws from Hero World Challenge with foot injury

Tiger Woods is out of the Hero World Challenge with a foot injury.

The 46-year-old golf legend announced the news on Twitter three days before the start of the tournament, citing plantar fasciitis.

“In my preparation and practice for this week’s Hero World Challenge, I’ve developed plantar fasciitis in my right foot, which is making it difficult to walk,” Woods tweeted. “After consulting with doctors and trainers, I have decided to withdraw this week and focus on my hosting duties. My plan is still to compete in The Match and PNC Championship.”

It is the latest setback for Woods, who broke his leg in multiple places in a debilitating single-car accident in early 2021.

This year, Woods competed in The Masters, PGA Championship and The Open.

Tiger Woods during the second round of the British Open on July 15, 2022. SNS Group via Getty Images

Tiger Woods reacts during the second round of the British Open on July 15, 2022. Getty Images

At The Masters, Woods finished 47th overall at 13-over. At the PGA Championship, Woods withdrew after shooting 12-over through three rounds, and he missed the cut at The Open after shooting 9-over.

Woods, who has won 15 career majors, was noticeably hobbled in these tournaments.

One illustration of how much Woods’ mobility was impacted was that he switched from wearing Nike shoes, which he’s endorsed since he came on the scene as a teenager in the 1990s, to sporting FootJoy shoes.

The Match and PNC Championship are both exhibition events. In the former, Woods is competing alongside Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Dec. 10. In the latter, which begins Dec. 15, Woods will be teaming up with his son Charlie for a second straight year. Neither of these two events require Woods to walk the course.