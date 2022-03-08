Tiger Woods will be inducted into Golf Hall of Fame by daughter

Tiger Woods is keeping his World Golf Hall of Fame enshrinement in the family.

Woods chose his daughter, Sam, to induct him at the ceremony at Wednesday. The celebration will take place at PGA Tour headquarters near TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida, which is hosting the Players Championship later this week.

Sam, 14, is the older of Woods’ two children. She was born the day after her father finished second at the 2007 U.S. Open.

Woods’ son, Charlie, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the golf legend, is 13. The world has gotten to know him a little bit at the PNC Championship these past two years, and marveled at how similar his mannerisms on the golf course are to the patriarch of the family.

Other inductees include former three-time U.S. Women’s Open champ Susie Maxwell Berning and former PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem. Marion Hollins, who lived from 1892 through 1941 and was a trailblazer in women’s golf, will be inducted posthumously.

Tiger Woods’ daughter Sam will induct him into the World Golf Hall of Fame. Ben Jared

Sam Woods and Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman at PNC Championship in 2021. Getty Images

Woods, who has won 15 majors, still has not announced when he will return for a true golf tournament after sustaining severe injuries in a harrowing car crash last year.