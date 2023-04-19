Tiger Woods undergoes surgery after sad Masters exit

Less than two weeks after his damaged right leg forced him to withdraw from the Masters before the end of the third round, Tiger Woods underwent surgery on his right ankle Wednesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

“Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture,” a statement posted to Woods’ Twitter account said.

“It was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful. Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”





Tiger Woods was limping during the third round of the Masters. Twitter/Reflog_18





Tiger Woods reacts during the third round of the Masters on April 8, 2023. Getty Images

Woods was visibly struggling to walk during the rainy third round of the Masters on Saturday, and play was suspended before the round was completed.

Woods withdrew Sunday morning after barely making the cut.

The 47-year-old made a comeback at the 2022 Masters after his right leg was badly injured during a February 2021 car crash.

It now seems unlikely that Woods will be ready to play in the PGA Championship, which starts on May 18 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester.