Tiger Woods’ ‘tricked’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman into leaving home: docs

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend Erica Herman has accused the golf star of tricking her into leaving his Florida mansion under the guise of going on a “short vacation” — only to lock her out amid their messy and shocking split, newly unveiled court documents allege.

Herman, 38, had filed a landlord complaint in October last year alleging that Woods, 47, booted her from his sprawling Jupiter home using “trickery” and then repeatedly refused to let her back in, according to the filings obtained by The Post.

News of the couple’s shock split only emerged Wednesday when details surrounding their months-long legal battle — which has so far been kept under wraps — surfaced publicly.

The court papers state that those working on behalf of Woods’ trust convinced Herman to “pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law.”





News of Tiger Woods and Erica Herman’s split only surfaced Wednesday after details of their messy legal battle came to light. GC Images

Herman alleges that Woods paid for a “hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time” — and “frightened her away from returning” to the property.

Those working for Woods subsequently removed her personal belongings and took $40,000 in cash that belonged to her before making “scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money,” the court documents allege.

In the landlord filing, Herman claimed the couple had an “oral agreement” that ensured she could live at the mansion for a total of 11 years — and she still had five years remaining when the golf star called it quits on their relationship.





Herman claims Woods tricked her into leaving his Jupiter, Florida mansion late last year — and then locked her out. SplashNews.com

Based on the time left on her five-year tenancy, Herman argued in court papers that she was entitled to compensation of roughly $30 million.

In an attempt to dismiss his ex-girlfriend’s complaint, Woods fired back in court documents alleging Herman was the one who removed her belongings from his home and said she wouldn’t return.

Woods’ attorney also argued that Herman couldn’t claim she was a tenant because oral tenancy agreements under Florida law are only good for less than one year.

The news comes after it was revealed Herman had filed a lawsuit earlier this week seeking to nullify the non-disclosure agreement she signed in August 2017 when she first started dating the golf star.