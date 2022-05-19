Tiger Woods shoots 4-over 74 in opening round of PGA Championship

When Tiger Woods won the PGA Championship the last time it was held at Southern Hills in 2007, he opened with a birdie on his first hole of the tournament. Fifteen years later, he got off to another good start in Tulsa, making a pair of birdies in his first five holes, including one on his first, No. 10, to creep within one of the early lead.

But the hot start didn’t last.

Woods struggled the rest of the way, with seven bogeys and just one birdie over his final 13 holes. He shot a 4-over 74 and trails leader Rory McIlroy by nine shots.

Things started to turn for Woods on the 15th, where he missed the fairway off the tee with an iron, dumped his approach from the rough in a greenside bunker and failed to get up and down for par. Three holes later, his approach from 160 yards in the fairway airmailed the green and led to another blemish on the scorecard.

That was the first of three straight bogeys for Woods.

“I drove it well, but my iron shots were not very good,” Woods said. “I didn’t get the ball very close. I got off to a great start and didn’t keep it going. I really didn’t give myself any looks for birdie. I was struggling trying to get the ball on the green, and I missed quite a few iron shots both ways. It was a frustrating day.”

Tiger Woods hits his shot on the 14th hole at Southern Hills. Getty Images

Tiger Woods made seven bogeys in Thursday’s opening round. Getty Images

He bounced back with a birdie at the third, stuffing his approach on the par 4 to 5 feet but one hole later gave another shot back when he again missed the green with his approach and failed to get up and down from the sand.

On the par-3 eighth, Woods found the bunker off the tee then blasted his pitch 40 feet past the hole on his way to his sixth bogey of the day. Then on the ninth, Woods’ approach again sailed long and he wasn’t able to get up and down to save par there, either.

“All the bunker shots sort of came out hot,” Woods said. “The sand is a lot faster than I thought it would be.”

Thursday’s round was Woods’ first since a 47th-place finish at the Masters in April. He also admitted to struggling physically with his surgically repaired right leg.

“My leg is not feeling as good as I would like it to be,” Woods said. “We’ll start the recovery process and get after it [Friday].”