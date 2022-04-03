Tiger Woods says he’s ‘a game-time decision’ for 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is going back to Augusta, but his status for the Masters remains uncertain.

Woods, 46, wrote on Twitter Sunday morning that he was returning to Augusta National Golf Club later in the day for another practice session and declared himself “a game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters, which tees off on Thursday.

“I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete,” Woods wrote. “Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt.”

Woods created a massive buzz on Tuesday when he played 18 holes at Augusta, which left the golf world wondering if the five-time Masters winner and 15-time major champion would play this week less than 14 months after nearly losing his leg in a horrific car crash in California.

Tiger Woods says he’s “a game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters. Getty Images

Woods hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since the crash.