Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy launching new PGA golf competition

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have been the PGA Tour’s biggest advocates against LIV Golf. Now, they’re helping the Tour start a new competition — a series of one-day events held in a stadium environment for the PGA’s biggest stars, according to Golfweek.

The events will reportedly complement the PGA Tour schedule starting in 2024, running from January through March with a finale later in the calendar. It’s not clear exactly what they’ll entail, but more details are expected to be announced by PGA commissioner Jay Monahan at the Tour Championship, per Golfweek. NBC Sports reportedly has an option to be the media partner for the new series.

Tiger Woods, left, and Rory McIlroy wave to the houses as they walk up the 18th fairway at St. Andrews. Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

This project has apparently been in the works for more than two years, but momentum picked up as both have tried to galvanize their fellow players against the LIV Tour, which has picked off a number of highly ranked players to compete on the Saudi-backed circuit.

The two shared their plan with other golfers during the players-only meeting held on Aug. 16, which Woods attended, per Golfweek, receiving a positive reaction. Monahan is reportedly onboard as well.

The PGA was caught off guard by the success of the LIV Tour in luring away players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson, but Woods and McIlroy — perhaps the two most recognizable names in the sport — have held firm, with Woods reportedly turning down a high nine-figure offer from LIV.

Despite that, the battle is expected to rage on, both in the courtroom and on the course, as the PGA attempts to simultaneously cut off LIV’s avenues to relevance and fend off an antitrust suit.

The Woods-McIlroy idea was reportedly pitched as a chance for players to build equity, and will be funded privately as well as via corporate partnerships and sponsors.