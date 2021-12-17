Tiger Woods’ return to golf: Tee times, TV coverage, live stream & more to watch 2021 PNC Championship

The moment the golf world has been waiting for is finally here: Tiger Woods makes his return to golf after his severe car crash in February.

Woods will be playing with his 12-year-old son Charlie Woods in the 2021 PNC Championship, which is also known as the father-son golf tournament. This event is known for famous golfers pairing with their sons or fathers — or even daughters — to compete against each other. It runs for two days over the course of 36 holes.

The last time Woods played a professional tournament was at last year’s PNC Championship. The Woods father-son duo finished seventh, which is pretty good for Charlie’s PGA debut. He’s one of the youngest contestants at the event.

Two weeks ago, Woods hosted the Hero World Challenge and made his first public appearance since his car crash. Before the tournament, he posted a video on social media of him swinging a golf club. All these things made fans excited to see if Woods would make a return to golf. When speaking to the media, Woods said he doesn’t think he will ever be on the PGA Tour as a full-time participant ever again, but he hopes to play here and there. He didn’t give any hints of returning soon, though. So, when he announced that he would be playing in the PNC Championship, fans were shocked.

Woods will play in Friday’s pro-am event as well, but Charlie will not participate in the pro-am. There’s a Thursday pro-am, too, but Woods will be sitting out for that round. He will play with Charlie on Saturday and Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in to watch Woods’ return to golf, including tv schedule, live stream options and tee times.

Dates : Thursday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 19

: Thursday, Dec. 16-Sunday, Dec. 19 TV Channels : NBC, Golf Channel

: NBC, Golf Channel Live streams: Peacock Premium, golfchannel.com, fuboTV

Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock Premium will all be broadcasting different hours of the PNC Championship. Friday’s rounds will solely be on Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday’s rounds will start on Peacock Premium, then show on Golf Channel and then end on NBC. Thursday’s pro-am round will not be televised, but that is the one round Woods will not be participating in.

Peacock Premium runs for $4.99/month, and it also offers a seven-day free trial.

The rounds broadcast on Golf Channel can also be streamed on their website, golfchannel.com, if you have a cable subscription to log in with. Additionally, viewers can stream the PNC Championship live with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Date Time (ET) TV Coverage Friday, Dec. 17 12:30-2:30 p.m. Golf Channel Saturday, Dec. 18 12:30-1:30 p.m. Peacock Premium 1:30-2:30 p.m. Golf Channel 2:30-6:00 p.m. NBC, Peacock Premium Sunday, Dec. 19 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Peacock Premium 12:00-1:00 p.m. Golf Channel 1:00-4:30 p.m. NBC, Peacock Premium

PNC Championship tee times

Friday, Dec. 17 (Pro-Am)

Time (ET) #1 Tee #10 Tee 8:00 a.m. Regan Cink, Stewart Sink Paddy Harrington, Padraig Harrington 8:20 a.m. Sean Lehman, Tom Lehman Daniel Trevino, Lee Trevino 8:40 a.m. Angie Watson, Bubba Watson Jordan Player, Gary Player 9:00 a.m. Tiger Woods, Matt Kuchar Qass Singh, Vijay Singh 9:20 a.m. Shaun O’Meara, Mark O’Meara Greg Price, Nick Price 9:40 a.m. Michael Watson, Tom Watson Tanner Furyk, Jim Furyk 10:00 a.m. Petr Korda, Nelly Korda Brady Duval, David Duval 10:20 a.m. Mike Thomas, Justin Thomas John Daly, John Daly II

Saturday, Dec. 18 (First Round)

Time (ET) Team #1 Team #2 10:30 a.m. Team Beam Team Faldo 10:42 a.m. Team Price Team Cink 10:54 a.m. Team Singh Team Player 11:06 a.m. Team T Watson Team Harrington 11:18 a.m. Team Furyk Team Lehman 11:30 a.m. Team O’Meara Team Duval 11:42 a.m. Team B Watson Team Trevino 11:54 a.m. Team Kuchar Team Stenson 12:06 p.m. Team Korda Team Daly 12:18 p.m. Team Woods Team Thomas

Sunday, Dec. 19 (Final Round)

This section will be updated when tee times are released.

PNC Championship format

The PNC Championship is played with a “best ball” format. So, all players will tee off, and then the best drive is selected for their next shot. Then, all players will hit the second shot, and the best ball will be selected once again. So, each team will have one ball in play during the round.

PNC Championship purse

The PNC Championship purse adds up to $1,085,000 this year. The winning group will earn $200,000 from the purse.

There is no world rankings or FedEx Cup points to worry about during the PNC Championship. The only thing the professional golfers earn is money at this tournament.

Where is the PNC Championship in 2021?

The PNC Championship will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Sarasota, Fla.

Par: 72

72 Distance: 7,414 yards

