Tiger Woods responds to cart concern ahead of British Open

Tiger Woods on Tuesday proclaimed himself ready to play in next week’s British Open at St. Andrews and he revealed that his plan was to compete in the U.S. Open last month, but he wasn’t physically able.

The 46-year-old Woods, who’s less than 17 months removed from the one-car crash that nearly caused him to have his right leg amputated in February of 2021, skipped the U.S. Open after having to withdraw from the PGA Championship in May following the third round with leg issues.

“I’ve gotten a lot stronger since the PGA, that’s for sure,” Woods told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s second round of the two-day JP McManus Pro-Am in Limerick, Ireland. “I’ve been able to put in a lot more reps which is great.’’

Woods, who was never in contention at the charity event that featured 10 of the top 11 players in the world rankings, shot 5-over-par 77 in the first round and rode a cart for most of the two-day event to save his legs for the Open.

Tiger Woods drives a club car to his ball during Day Two of the JP McManus Pro-Am. Getty Images

“I still prefer riding in a cart,’’ Woods said. “I’m doing that here only because I don’t need to push it right now. I’ve got a long week ahead of me and all of next week to do that. Save the legs. We can still train as hard as we do each and every day.

“As far as duration on my feet, let’s try and keep that to a minimum until we have to. And then when we have to, let’s go.”

Woods revealed that he opted not to play the U.S. Open in an effort to be better prepared for Old Course at St Andrews, which has very flat terrain and is a place where he won Claret Jugs in 2000 and 2005.

“The plan was to play the U.S. Open,” Woods said. “But physically I was not able to do that. No way physically I could have done that. I had some issues physically with my leg and it would have put this tournament (The Open) in jeopardy. There’s no reason to do that.’’

Woods was asked by an on-course reporter late in his second round Tuesday, “How’s the body?’’

“Still attached,’’ he joked.

Woods said he plans to stay in Europe to prepare for St Andrews this week, but declined to say where he’ll be playing.

Tiger Woods during Day Two of the JP McManus Pro-Am. Getty Images

“I’m not going to tell you,” he joked, “because I don’t want everyone coming out to watch us.”