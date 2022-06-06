Tiger Woods rejected ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ offer from Saudi golf league

The Great White Shark couldn’t catch the Tiger by his toe – or through a massive pile of money.

Greg Norman, the creator of the Saudi-backed and controversial golf series, told the Washington Post that Tiger Woods was offered, and turned down, a deal that was “mind-blowingly enormous.” The offer reached into the “high nine” digits, Norman said.

The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro broke that Phil Mickelson signed with the golf series – which is expected to directly compete with the PGA Tour. Mickelson’s deal is worth $200 million, according to Golf Channel.

Other high-profile golfers such as Kevin Na and Dustin Johnson are also expected to compete in Norman’s new league starting as early as Thursday, where the series will tee-off outside London.

Woods acknowledged before that he was approached by the LIV Tour before but rejected it. The legendary golfer also acknowledged Mickelson’s controversial comments toward the PGA Tour.

Tiger Woods reportedly turned down a massive offer to join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“[Mickelson] has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going. I have my viewpoint on how I see the game of golf, and I’ve supported the tour and my foundation has run events on the tour for a number of years. I just think that what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] have done in starting the tour and breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in ’68 or ’69, somewhere in there, I just think there’s a legacy to that,” Woods told reporters in May.

“I’ve been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there’s a legacy to it. I still think that the tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity.”