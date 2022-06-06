Tiger Woods rejected ‘mind-blowingly enormous’ offer from Saudi golf league

The Great White Shark couldn’t catch the Tiger by his toe – or through a massive pile of money.
Greg Norman, the creator of the Saudi-backed and controversial golf series, told the Washington Post that Tiger Woods was offered, and turned down, a deal that was “mind-blowingly enormous.” The offer reached into the “high nine” digits, Norman said.
The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro broke that Phil Mickelson signed with the golf series – which is expected to directly compete with the PGA Tour. Mickelson’s deal is worth $200 million, according to Golf Channel.
Other high-profile golfers such as Kevin Na and Dustin Johnson are also expected to compete in Norman’s new league starting as early as Thursday, where the series will tee-off outside London.
Woods acknowledged before that he was approached by the LIV Tour before but rejected it. The legendary golfer also acknowledged Mickelson’s controversial comments toward the PGA Tour.
“[Mickelson] has his opinion on where he sees the game of golf going. I have my viewpoint on how I see the game of golf, and I’ve supported the tour and my foundation has run events on the tour for a number of years. I just think that what Jack [Nicklaus] and Arnold [Palmer] have done in starting the tour and breaking away from the PGA of America and creating our tour in ’68 or ’69, somewhere in there, I just think there’s a legacy to that,” Woods told reporters in May.
“I’ve been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there’s a legacy to it. I still think that the tour has so much to offer, so much opportunity.”