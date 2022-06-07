Tiger Woods out of US Open: ‘Body needs more time’

Tiger Woods will not play the U.S. Open next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

Woods, who’s won three US Opens and who’s played in the first two major championships of the year as he’s recovering from the serious right leg and foot injuries he sustained in a February of 2021 car crash, made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the U.S. Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods wrote. “I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-Am and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon.”

The 46-year-old Woods made the cut at both the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May, but he labored at both. He withdrew after the third round of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills last month after having difficulty with leg pain.

Tiger Woods during the 2022 PGA Championship EPA

Tiger Woods during the 2022 PGA Championship Getty Images

After the way Woods looked at the PGA, it’s not a surprise he would skip the US Open and try to prepare himself for the British Open at St. Andrews, a very flat easy-to-walk course where he’s won twice.

Woods was victorious at the Old Course at St. Andrews in 2000 and 2005, and has called it his favorite course in the world.

Woods has won three British Opens, with two of them (2000, 2005) coming at St. Andrews.