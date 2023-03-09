Tiger Woods odds on winning the 2023 Masters

Commercial content 21+.



Tiger Woods is officially back to playing competitive golf again after his solid showing at the Genesis Invitational, finishing one-under and T-45th, including an excellent four-under Saturday round.

The 15-time Major winner’s return has golf bettors wondering: Can Woods do the impossible — again — and bring home a sixth Master’s trophy?

Woods is a long shot to win the tournament, to be sure, but he’s consistently among the top 25 golfers of virtually major sportsbook odds boards.

Woods’ odds vary depending on the book, as it’s hard to pin down the right line for a golfer with his type of popularity, ranging anywhere from +3600 (FanDuel) to +5500 (Caesars Sportsbook).

A couple of sportsbooks (BetMGM and PointsBet) have him settled in at +4000, which may imply a fair value.

His effort at the Genesis seemed to have helped his chances in the eyes of oddsmakers — Woods was sitting around +7000 before the tournament.

That puts him right around players like Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Jason Day and Sam Burns — not the biggest names in the field, but still among the best golfers in the world.

It's early in the golf season, but we've already seen one winner at much longer odds.





Tiger Woods Getty Images

Arnold Palmer Invitational Kurt Kitayama was +20,000 (BetMGM) to win the tournament in the days leading up to the weekend.

If he can pull it off, it’d be his first PGA Tour win since the 2019 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and his first Major win since the Master’s of that year.

Woods was around +5000 to win last year’s Green Jacket, but after making the cut, he struggled to a 47th-place finish due to soreness in his leg.

Those backing Woods during this year’s Master’s should hope for better health.