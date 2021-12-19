Tiger Woods looks ready to win again — and he will

No, this was not Ben Hogan winning the U.S. Open 16 months after he was nearly killed by a Greyhound bus. This was Tiger Woods and his young son Charlie finishing second in a silly-season golf event 10 months after Woods could have died while crashing his own SUV.

But if you broke away from yet another miserable Jets and Giants Sunday on CBS and Fox and found a sanctuary in the form of the PNC Championship on NBC, you likely came away with a couple of right-minded observations:

1) It was surreal seeing Woods dressed to kill in red, launching a 350-yard drive and lashing dead-eye irons after saying this of his mangled right leg: “I’m happy it’s still attached.”

2) Tiger Woods will win another golf tournament.

Win on the PGA Tour for the 83rd time and break his tie with Sam Snead for the all-time record? Yeah, I think that’s going to happen.

Win a major championship for the 16th time? Yeah, and I think the moment will make his epic comeback victory at the 2019 Masters feel like a first-place finish in a local member-guest.

After Woods returned from spinal fusion surgery in 2018, he called himself “a walking miracle.” When he missed the U.S. Open cut at Shinnecock that year, I wrote that he would still win another major, in part, because (with the possible exception of Jack Nicklaus) he was better than all the many players who had won majors in their 40s. On cue, Woods would win next time around at Augusta National.

Tiger Woods after his shot on the 16th hole of the PNC Championship Sunday. Getty Images

Tiger will turn 46 in 11 days. Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at 50 and, you know, Tiger has always been clearly better than Phil.

Of course, the condition of Woods’s leg makes it more complicated than that. He needed to ride a cart at the PNC, and he dearly missed walking side by side with his son Charlie like he did last year. Woods made his way around with a pronounced limp. He grimaced on a few swings over the weekend, even grimaced here or there when bending over to pick up his tee. He was seen lifting his right leg and flexing it, like a running back trying to shake off an awkward twist or tug at the bottom of a scrum.

Told Sunday that the Tour veteran he was paired with, Matt Kuchar, had effectively declared his game Tour-ready, Woods said, “No, I totally disagree. I’m not at that level. I can’t compete against these guys right now.”

Woods and his 12-year-old son had just finished the two-round scramble at 25-under, two strokes behind John Daly and John Daly II, a college player at Arkansas. Team Tiger had just set a tournament record by making 11 consecutive birdies, and had just accomplished its stated goals of playing bogey-free golf and having a ton of fun.

Charlie’s swing is Snead-level pretty, and his tee shot at the par-3 17th might’ve been better than any shot struck by his dad. The kid outfoxed so many accomplished adults, pretty soon they’ll be calling him Charlie Hustle. But Tiger’s game represented by far the most remarkable sights and sounds of the event. He had spent three weeks in the hospital and three months in bed, and yet in his fifth round of golf since the accident (and second round competitively) he was standing on the 18th tee tied for the lead.

Given that the Dalys were still birdie-ing up a storm behind him, Woods knew his team needed eagle for a chance. After father and son missed the green on their approaches, Tiger didn’t bother heading for his cart. He would walk the final 237 yards by his boy’s side, another small victory on a day defined by a zillion of them. And when Woods missed his chip for eagle, and then his putt for birdie, he betrayed his true emotions.

He lowered his head and looked pissed off. Despite everything he’d said about never needing to climb the mountain again, Woods had entered this tournament just like he’d entered every other tournament — hellbent on winning it.

Tiger would take off his cap and wrap Charlie in a big hug — reminding of their indelible scene at the 2019 Masters — and then kiss the top of his son’s head. When he hugged Kuchar and his own caddie Joe LaCava, Woods semi-staggered like an old and sore man who didn’t want to be squeezed too hard.

Tiger Woods embraces his son Charlie. USA TODAY Sports

He would tell reporters on site that the time spent with Charlie was “the best time ever” and “worth all the pain.” Woods said this comeback was far different from his 2018 comeback because this one “was whether I would have a prosthetic or not, and I don’t.” He reiterated that he will never again play a full schedule, and that his body might not cooperate with his desire to return in any meaningful capacity.

But Woods also said that he took no off-days in preparing for this weekend, and that sometimes his medical staff had to rein him in while he pushed his recovering body to the brink. During the PNC, Charlie would tell his father, “Hey Dad, don’t hit that shot. You know what that does [to your body].” Tiger would respond, “You worry about your own game,” before hitting that shot.

This was supposed to be a leisurely 36-hole outing, a mere male-bonding exercise, at least until Team Tiger started Sunday birdie-birdie-eagle, and then finished it by beating Justin Thomas (and his father) by a shot.

Silly season or no silly season, the whole thing was a stunning reminder that Tiger Woods is one of the greatest athletes this country has ever produced. And that yes, somehow and some way, he will win another golf tournament.