Tiger Woods lands in Tulsa for practice round ahead of PGA Championship

Tiger Woods officially registered on Monday for next month’s PGA Championship. Three days later, he took another step toward indicating that he will indeed tee it up in the year’s second major.

Woods’ plane touched down in Tulsa, Okla., shortly before noon local time on Thursday and he left the airport about 15 minutes later, with a source confirming to The Post that he was headed to Southern Hills to see how his surgically repaired right leg will hold up.

Following the final round of the Masters earlier this month, Woods said he planned to play the British Open at St. Andrew in July but didn’t know if he would be able to play in the PGA Championship, which takes place from May 19-22. The tournament announced its field on Monday and Woods’ name was on the list (along with Phil Mickelson’s).

Given that Woods is hosting his annual Tiger Jam charity event Friday and Saturday at the MGM and Shadow Creek golf course in Las Vegas, a visit to Southern Hills made for a logical stop en route from the 15-time major champion’s South Florida home.

Woods similarly flew to Augusta National the week before the Masters — with plane tracking websites likewise following his movements — before teeing it up this month for the first time since his near-fatal car crash outside Los Angeles last February. He opened with a one-under 71 but struggled the rest of the way and finished 47th.

Afterward, Woods reiterated that he won’t be playing a full schedule “ever again” and said, “It will just be the big events.”

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times, most recently in 2007 when the tournament was last held at Southern Hills.