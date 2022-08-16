Tiger Woods flying in for PGA Tour players meeting on LIV Golf

The PGA Tour is calling on Tiger Woods.

Woods will meet with the many of the tour’s top players on Tuesday at the BMW Championship as the PGA decides the next steps in its conflict with LIV Golf.

“I’m hearing (Tuesday’s) PGA Tour player meeting regarding LIV is going to be a banger,” Alan Shipnuck of the Fire Pit Collective tweeted on Monday night.

“Supposedly everything is on the table, from major championship boycotts to Monahan’s future to a larger compromise. And Tiger M.F. Woods is expected to fly in to provide counsel/bully/cajole.”

Woods has spoken out against LIV Golf as Greg Norman’s rival tour continues to recruit big names with the lure of guaranteed prize money and huge contracts. Norman recently confirmed LIV, which is financially backed by the Saudi Arabian regime, offered Woods between $700-800 million.

“The players who have chosen to go to LIV and to play there, I disagree with it,’’ Woods said at the British Open at St. Andrews. “I think that what they’ve done is they’ve turned their back on what has allowed them to get to this position. Some players have never got a chance to even experience it — they’ve gone right from the amateur ranks right into that organization and never really got a chance to play out here and what it feels like to play a Tour schedule or to play in some big events.

“And, who knows what’s going to happen in the near future with world-ranking points, the criteria for entering major championships? The governing bodies are going to have to figure that out. Some of these players may not ever get a chance to play in major championships. That is a possibility that some players will never, ever get a chance to play in a major championship, never get a chance to experience this right here, walk down the fairways at Augusta National. That, to me, I just don’t understand it.’’

The BMW Championship in Delaware is the second leg of the PGA Tour playoffs. All players who defected to LIV — a group that includes Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau — were banned from participating in PGA Tour events.

“It’s a meeting to get the top 20 players in the world on the same page on how we can continue to make the PGA Tour the best product in professional golf,” one player invited to the meeting told ESPN.com.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan will meet with players in a different meeting on Wednesday. It is unclear if Woods will be involved with that.

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world and the reigning British Open champ, has also been rumored to be heading to LIV Golf. Smith withdrew from the BMW, citing hip discomfort.