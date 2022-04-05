Tiger Woods ‘feels like’ he will play in the Masters

Tiger Woods’ return will likely come at one of his most famous stomping grounds.

The five-time Masters champ announced Tuesday that he expects to tee it up at Augusta on Thursday in what would be his first official event since suffering severe damage to his legs in a horrific car accident in Feb. 2021.

“As of right now, I feel like i am going to play,” Woods said.

Woods flew into Augusta last week and played a full practice round to see if his his body could handle the wear and tear of walking 18 holes. He then came back Sunday to further his preparation for his first official event since the 2020 Masters.

“I’ve worked hard to get to this point to test it out and see if I can do this,” Woods said.

Tiger Woods practices around Augusta National on April 5, 2022. Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Fred Couples during a practice round at Augusta on April 4, 2022. EPA

Woods also was seen at the driving range and practicing around the greens before meeting with the media.

“He looked phenomenal,” said Fred Couples, who played with Woods and Justin Thomas on Monday.

Woods, 46, had kept a cautious tone in recent months with talk of a return growing after he played in the PNC Championship — aided by a cart — in December with his son Charlie. He had maintained that he would be unwilling to return until he felt he could compete against the top players in the sport.That time appears to be now.

On Sunday, he tweeted it would be a “game-time decision” as to whether he would play.

It’s game on now.