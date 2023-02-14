Tiger Woods facing golf ‘mortality’ at Genesis Invitational

The mortality — and, at some point, the end — of Tiger Woods’ career has been a topic the 47-year-old has thought about. It’s also something that others have considered for him. Across his 25-minute press conference for the Genesis Invitational, Woods was asked about LeBron James’ scoring record, Tom Brady’s retirement and Aaron Rodgers’ looming decision. All three athletes are younger than him.

The non-contact nature of golf has allowed Woods to stretch a career deeper and deeper — trying returns, like this weekend at the Riviera Country Club, that athletes on the brink of retirement in other sports simply couldn’t. Woods will golf in his first PGA Tour event since the 2022 British Open, trying to cap his latest comeback by suppressing plantar fasciitis and ankle pain.

The 15-time major champion doesn’t know how it’ll unfold, but he told reporters that “if I’m playing in the event, I’m gonna try and beat you.” It’s not “in my DNA” to take any other approach.

“I would not have put myself out here if I didn’t think I could beat these guys and win the event,” Woods said Tuesday.





Tiger Woods will compete in the Genesis Invitational this weekend. Getty Images





Tiger Woods competed at the PNC Championship with his son in December, Getty Images

The most pressing question for Woods will be his ankle’s endurance. He hasn’t walked 72 holes — or 18 on four consecutive days — in a while, he said. Woods knows that he can still hit the shots, but “it’s been hard physically.”

So he built up any strength possible by walking long distances. By strolling along the beach. By stressing the foot, taking a cart when it got tired and then analyzing any next-day inflammation.

“I may have overdone it a couple of times here and there,” Woods said. “But here I am.”

His February 2021 car accident was the latest injury setback in a career filled with them. Woods had surgery for leg fractures, and he “didn’t know if I was gonna play again” before competing in three majors last year. A similar fear engulfed him about five years prior, when he didn’t know if he’d be able to walk again following his back fusion and series of surgeries.

Woods knew he could “power through” knee pain. That was never the case for his back, though. Similar to NFL players who reach a point where they hesitate before taking hits, Woods avoided hitting certain shots. That’s when, he said, the “mortality of this game and just sports in general” came into focus.

“When you get a little bit older and you get a little more banged up, you’re not as invincible as you once were,” Woods said. “And that’s just the reality of all of us just aging.”





Tiger Woods spoke to reporters ahead of the Genesis Invitational this weekend. Getty Images





Tiger Woods doesn’t know how his ankle will hold up across a four-day, 72-hole tournament. Getty Images

Woods knows his body will eventually reach an ultimate tipping point. It might come “sooner than later,” he conceded. But the thought of Arnold Palmer playing in 50 straight Masters, of Gary Player appearing in 51, remained on his mind when speaking Tuesday — even as he acknowledged that he’ll never come close to matching two of his idols.

For now, Woods will employ the pick-and-choose approach for coordinating tournaments. The Genesis Invitational was a bit of a late surprise. The word “Augusta,” which he would play for the 24th time, emerged from his mouth to cap an answer, too.

Woods will keep talking to his body, trying to make it last through the drain of a four-day tournament. He just needs it to listen back.

“I don’t have 300-pound guys falling on top of me,” Woods said. “It’s just a matter of shooting the lowest score. We have the ability to pick and choose and play a little bit longer.”