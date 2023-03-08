Tiger Woods’ ex, Erica Herman, wants NDA nullified over sexual harassment clause

It looks like there could be trouble on the horizon for Tiger Woods.

Woods’ apparently now-ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is taking the 47-year-old golf legend to court hoping to nullify a non-disclosure agreement Woods made her sign at the beginning of their relationship – claiming the NDA should not be enforced due to the Speak Out Act, which provides an exemption in scenarios where there is evidence of sexual assault or harassment.

In court papers acquired by TMZ, Herman claims that Woods is trying to “aggressively enforce” the NDA that she signed around August 2017.

It’s unclear if she is accusing Woods of any particular indiscretion, though it’s clear she wants to publicly share her experience with him throughout their nearly six-year relationship.





Erica Herman and Tiger Woods at the 2019 Presidents Cup. Getty Images





Erica Herman claims Tiger Woods’ team is strictly enforcing an NDA against her. Getty Images

Interestingly, there has yet to be official news of a split – though Woods and Herman have not been seen publicly together in quite some time. The most recent photos of the long-time couple was at the US Open (tennis) on Aug. 31, 2022.

Herman did not appear to be in attendance at the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational tournament in February – Woods’ first time competing on the Tour since the Open Championship in 2022.