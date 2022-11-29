Tiger Woods calls for Greg Norman’s LIV Golf ouster

NASSAU, Bahamas — “Greg’s got to leave.”

Those were the pointed words Tiger Woods used when asked on Tuesday ahead of his Hero World Challenge if the Greg Norman-fronted LIV Golf and the PGA Tour can ever end their litigious bickering and co-exist to bring the world’s best players back together again.

Woods, who on Monday withdrew from his own tournament because of plantar fasciitis, echoed the sentiment recently spoken by his good friend Rory McIlroy about Norman.

Can the PGA Tour and LIV co-exist?

“Right now as it is, not right now, not with their leadership, not with Greg there and his animosity towards the tour itself,” Woods said. “I don’t see it happening. As Rory said and I said it as well, Greg’s got to leave and then we can eventually — hopefully — have a stay between the two lawsuits and figure something out. But why would you change anything if you have a lawsuit against you? They sued us first.”

Tiger Woods speaking at the Hero World Challenge on Nov. 29, 2022. Twitter/PGA Tour

Woods said he never would have expected to see the men’s game go this sideways a year ago when LIV was a mere rumor.

“But the animosity, the angst and then the players leaving and then the way they showed their disregard or disrespect to the (PGA) Tour that helped them get to that point (changed everything),” Woods said. “Their leadership has to change.”

Woods and Norman have a long history of disdain for one another. Norman, a former longtime world No. 1, has always felt that Woods ignored and disrespected him as he was making his rise to the top.

Greg Norman at the LIV Golf event in Miami on Oct. 30, 2022. Getty Images

Norman, too, has spent much of his career with an acrimonious relationship with the PGA Tour.