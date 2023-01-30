Ticket prices to see Eagles-Chiefs in Arizona

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



And then there were two.

After a grueling postseason, Nick Sirianni’s Philadelphia Eagles and Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs have advanced to Super Bowl 2023 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 12.

The two No. 1 seeds return to the Super Bowl after fairly recent wins in sports’ biggest game — the Eagles took home the Lombardi Trophy in 2018 and the Chiefs did so two years later.

Obviously, we have questions about this year’s upcoming contest though.

Will Jalen Hurts’ Eagles restore glory to Philadelphia after dominating their postseason opponents?

Or do Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs have what it takes after two nail-biting wins over the Jaguars and Bengals?

Which Kelce brother will return home victorious — the Eagles’ Jason or the Chiefs’ Travis?

What songs will Rihanna sing at halftime? Are there going to be any special guests?

Will Chris Stapleton bring anything special to his National Anthem before the game? What about Babyface’s “America The Beautiful? Sheryl Lee Ralph’s “Lift Every Voice And Sing?”

The answer to all these questions is easy:

There’s no better way to find out than live and in person.

If you’re hoping to attend this year’s Super Bowl tickets aren’t cheap but are worth it.

At the time of publication, the lowest price we could find on tickets was on Vivid Seats for $4560 before fees.

Fans that want to sit in the lower level will find that tickets are quite a bit more expensive.

Tickets in the 100 sections start at $6110 before fees.





Vivid Seats

All prices are subject to fluctuation.

Vivid Seats is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They have a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and will be delivered before the event.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Super Bowl concerts in Arizona

Before Rihanna belts out “Umbrella” at the 50-yard line during this year’s halftime Show, many of the biggest names in music will have already performed at Phoenix’s Footprint Center in the week leading up to the game as part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest.

Here’s who you can see in the days leading up to SB LVII:

All concerts begin at 7 p.m.

How to travel to Arizona for the Super Bowl

If you aren’t already local to the Arizona area, you may need to scramble to book last-minute plane tickets.

Not sure where to start?

Here are a few suggestions that might do the trick from our comprehensive guide on how to plan your Super Bowl 2023 trip.

Book on United Airlines: Browse United’s offerings, with flights into Phoenix for as low as $90.

Book on Southwest Airlines: Head to the southwest via Southwest Airlines for direct flights from many U.S. destinations.

Search for the best prices on Skyscanner: Look for the best deals on all airlines, with flexible dates and multiple options for departure cities.

Search for the best prices on Expedia: Expedia does a great job of comparing airlines and packages side-by-side, with a calendar of booking dates and alternative airports.

Philadelphia Eagles news

Just a week after lighting up the New York Giants 38-7 in the NFC divisional round, the Eagles lit up the New York City skyline.

On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Empire State Building shone green and white lights to all of Manhattan following the Eagles’ trouncing of the San Francisco 49ers.

Needless to say, New Yorkers were not happy.

Want to know more? You can read about the now-viral story here.

If that isn’t enough Birds news for you, be sure to check out all of the NY Post’s Philadelphia Eagles coverage here.

Kansas City Chiefs news

Prior to the AFC Championship game between the Chiefs and their rival Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati’s mayor tweeted about Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium being renamed “Burrowhead Stadium” since their quarterback Joe Burrow was undefeated against Patrick Mahomes over the course of his career.

Following the loss, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was quick to clap back.

If you want to hear what he had to say, click here to read all about his epic on-air comeback.

For more, all of the the NY Post’s Kansas City Chiefs stories can be found here.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023

Fans planning to gather around the TV to catch Super Bowl 57 on the tube will need to flip to Fox to catch this year’s game.

Kevin Burkhardt will handle play-by-play duties and Greg Olsen is the analyst.

No TV? No problem.

The game can be streamed on Hulu + Live TV, Fubo or Sling.

