Three Under prop bets to consider

The last time the Giants faced off against the Cowboys, these teams combined for just 27 points in a convincing Dallas win. Oddsmakers favor the G-Men this time around, but don’t expect a scoring resurgence from either side — which means value on the Unders in the player props market.

Here are three of our favorite prop bets to hit at BetMGM ahead of Monday night:

Cooper Rush: Under 201.5 passing yards (-110)

Rush filled in admirably for the Cowboys in last week’s win over the Bengals, throwing for 235 yards in his second career start. I don’t expect a repeat performance on Monday.

The Giants’ defense has been stout this year, ranking 10th in opponent passing yards after holding teams to 225.8 yards per game in 2021. So far this year, they have allowed Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill to throw for 266 yards — with 38 coming on a frantic final drive — and held Panthers passer Baker Mayfield to just 145 yards in last week’s win.



Rush is an inferior talent to those two, and his surrounding cast is still a clear weak spot — a key reason why starter Dak Prescott threw for just 134 yards in the season debut. His backup won’t fare much better on the road here.

Daniel Jones: Under 198.5 passing yards (-110)

This prop feels a bit generous for Jones, who has thrown for less than 190 yards in each of his first two starts and posted his sixth-lowest yards per attempt (5.2) in 39 career starts last weekend.

Daniel Jones throwing for fewer than 199 yards against the Cowboys in Week 4 is a good bet. Bill Kostroun

It’s clear that new head coach Brian Daboll is trying not to ask too much of his young QB, who ranks 29th in attempts (55) — just 11 more than Rush, who has played nearly four quarters fewer than his Monday counterpart. It doesn’t help that Jones’ receiving corps is severely depleted thanks to injuries to youngsters Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) and the coach’s disinterest in Kenny Golladay.

The Cowboys held Tom Brady (212) and Joe Burrow (199) to among their lowest outputs in years through the first two weeks. I expect a similar showing in this one.

CeeDee Lamb: Over 4.5 receptions (-110)

Only 10 receivers have been targeted more times per game than Lamb, who already has seen 22 targets through two games with two different quarterbacks.

Betting on the NFL?

He hauled in just two of 11 targets in the season opener, but he snagged a team-high seven catches in Week 2 as Rush’s clear security blanket in his second career start. That’s nothing new for Lamb, who has finished with at least five catches in 19 of 34 career games — which doesn’t include an additional five games with exactly four catches.

The Giants defense will know what’s coming, but that doesn’t mean they will be able to keep the ball out of the Cowboys star’s hands for a full 60 minutes. He has had five catches or more in three of four career meetings with New York and should hit that mark again on Monday, too.