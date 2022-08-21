Three things to watch for in Giants-Bengals preseason battle

Three things to watch for in the Giants in their Sunday preseason matchup against the Bengals:

Get a glimpse

Remember Azeez Ojulari? He led the Giants with eight sacks as a rookie in 2022 but missed the first three weeks of training camp with a strained hamstring. His preseason debut offers the first opportunity to see young bookend edge rushers Ojulari and Kayvon Thibodeaux in action together.

Azeez Ojulari Robert Sabo

Deep impact

With Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton sitting this one out, there will be a load of snaps for the back of the depth chart wide receivers. Will it be Collin Johnson, Richie James, C.J. Board or David Sills making a push for final roster spots?

Step right up

Get ready to hear the name Jashaun Corbin early and often. The rookie running back from Florida State can take a step forward and will get a chance to run the ball, with Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell out and Saquon Barkley not expected to get much, if any, work.