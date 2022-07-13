Three potential targets for Rangers

Here are three potential Rangers targets as NHL free agency begins on Wednesday:

Vincent Trocheck, C

If the Rangers want to ensure they have a reliable second-line center, Trocheck is an enticing option. The 29-year-old may be a bit pricey, but at this point, there are few 2C options who aren’t pushing the Rangers budget.

Martin Jones, G

Coming off a tough year in Philadelphia, Jones’ price tag is presumably down from the $2 million he signed for last offseason. Benoit Allaire — the Rangers’ director of goaltending who is the driving force of the organization’s goalie decisions — identified Jones as a target last offseason when they were trying to trade Georgiev. Thomas Greiss and Charlie Lindgren are also candidates.

Tyler Motte, F

In just nine regular-season games and 15 playoff games with the Rangers this past season, Motte played to the style and intensity that the Rangers seem to covet for their bottom six. He played a fourth-line penalty-killing role quite well. It’s possible both sides can come to an agreement after free agency begins.