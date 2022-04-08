Three players ejected after heated Hornets-Magic brawl

Tensions boiled over during a Hornets-Magic game on Thursday night.

Three players — the Hornets’ Montrezl Harrell and the Magic’s Robin Lopez and Admiral Schofield — were ejected from the game following a fight in the second half.

With 7:45 left on the clock and Charlotte leading 108-83, forward Jalen McDaniel fouled Orlando’s R.J. Hampton on a drive into the paint. As a result, the duo got into a scuffle that involved the 10 players on the court.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier later described the fracas as something one would find on WWE.

Hornets coach James Borrego said the referees told him that those who were ejected were “instigators, and they took the instigators out of the game.”

Game officials took over 10 minutes to look through recordings of the fight to make their ruling over who deserved to be booted from the game. Despite waves to the crowd as Lopez and Schofield left the court, the former was bid adieu to the sounds of boos in the Spectrum Center, per The Charlotte Observer.

Players from the Magic and Hornets squared up during the second half of Thursday’s game. Twitter

Charlotte took him the game with a 128-101 victory over Orlando.