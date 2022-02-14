The Bengals found success all season running the ball with Joe Mixon, yet in the final minute of Super Bowl 56, it was his backup who got what turned out to be the most pivotal handoff of the year.

Rather than give the ball to Mixon, Cincinnati handed it to Samaje Perine, who was tackled for no gain up the middle on third-and-1. On the next play, Aaron Donald pressured quarterback Joe Burrow and forced an incompletion that ended the game.

“Yeah, they were getting a little softer and we thought we could steal a first down there and come back and take some shots at the end zone,” coach Zac Taylor said after the game. “Just didn’t work out.”

MORE: Officials missed false start on Rams before questionable penalty against Bengals’ Wilson

Cincinnati had built momentum on its final drive with a 17-yard pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase and a 9-yard pass up the middle to Tyler Boyd on the first two plays. Burrow then took a shot down the right sideline to Chase, but the ball sailed out of bounds.

Perine looked to have a hole on the next play, but it closed quickly and he was pushed back.

On 3rd and 1 with the game on the line, the Bengals called a handoff to Samaje Perine to the right side of the line, right into Aaron Donald This play call made zero sense pic.twitter.com/wsrM6unrFF — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022

MORE: Rams vs. Bengals by the numbers

On fourth-and-1, Burrow was chased out of the pocket by Donald and flung the ball in Perine’s direction, with the pass falling incomplete.

MORE: Rams’ Aaron Donald breaks down in tearful interview after Super Bowl 56

Perine had only one other rushing attempt in the game, a run on the team’s first drive that also went for no gain on 3rd-and-1. The Bengals turned the ball over on downs the next play. Coming into the game, he had rushed just once for 2 yards in the playoffs. That came against the Raiders in the wild-card round.

Mixon rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries against the Rams. This season, he led the team with 1,205 yards rushing on 292 carries with 13 touchdowns. Perine was second on the team with 246 rushing yards and 55 carries.