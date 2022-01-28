‘Thought I was a dreaming’: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins reacts to first career NBA All-Star selection

Hours before the Warriors’ Thursday night game against the Timberwolves, forward Andrew Wiggins was made aware of his selection as a starter as the Inside the NBA crew announced the NBA’s starters for the All-Star Game.

He was one of three forwards voted as starters alongside the likes of LeBron James and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Also named to the Western Conference team were Ja Morant and Wiggins’ teammate Stephen Curry.

NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial)

The No. 1 pick from the 2014 NBA Draft is the third Canadian ever to be named an All-Star and the first since 2012 when Steve Nash made his eighth and final All-Star appearance.

His pure joy on the achievement can be seen in the warm video released by the Warriors pregame.

Through 45 games this season, he’s averaged 18.1 points on career-high shooting efficiencies of 48.3 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the 3-point, where he’s making a career-high 2.2 3-pointers per game.

In the game, Wiggins scored 19 including five 3-pointers as the Warriors defeated the Timberwolves 124-115 and extended their league-best home record to 23-4.

Postgame, he shared a moment with his former teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

“It means a lot,” Wiggins said of the All-Star selection postgame. “I’ve been working hard in different situations and I found a home here, something that works.”

“Nothing but love,” Wiggins shares the reactions of his teammates. “As soon as I got here, in the game, this whole time, I’m sure when I go down the locker room, they will give me more love. So, it’s a special feeling.”