This offense was worse than putrid

Grading the Jets’ 10-3 loss to the Patriots in Foxboro in Sunday.

Offense

Is there something worse than putrid? If there is, that is what the Jets’ offense was on Sunday. The Jets finished with 103 total yards, 2 — 2! — in the second half. They had 59 yards rushing, but 26 of those came on scrambles by Zach Wilson. There were no interceptions this time from Wilson, but he did not do anything well (9 of 22, 77 yards, 50.8 QB rating, 3 rushes, 26 yards). No receiver had more than two catches. They managed just six first downs, the second-fewest in franchise history. They were 3 of 14 on third down.

Grade: F

Defense

The defense kept the Jets in the game. They sacked Mac Jones six times and while they gave up 297 yards, they came up with stops time after time when the Patriots got close to the end zone or into field-goal territory. They had eight quarterback hits, with Quincy Williams and John Franklin-Myers leading the way with two each. Jones (23 of 27, 246 yards, 104.6 rating) was able to complete a lot of short passes, but the Jets prevented him from doing any real damage.

Grade: A-

Zach Wilson and the Jets lost 10-7 to the Patriots on Sunday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Special Teams

It felt like this game was going to come down to one play and it did. The Jets special teams, which has been strong all year, collapsed when they needed them to make a big play. The 84-yard punt return for a touchdown to end the game was a brutal play all around from Braden Mann’s punt to the coverage. Mann punted the ball 10 times and had an average of 45.8 yards per punt. Greg Zuerlein made a 45-yard field goal after a delay of game penalty pushed them back. All the good was overshadowed by the last play, though.

Grade: F

Coaching

This is a tough grade to figure out because the defensive coaches seemed to have all the answers while the offensive coaches looked like they had none. The final punt needed to go out of bounds, but that may have just been execution and not coaching. Mike LaFleur could not figure out anything in the run game or pass game. Give Jeff Ulbrich credit for how his unit is playing. Now, the coaches must pick up the pieces from this loss.

Grade: C