This Giants play kept working down stretch in win over Jaguars

Mike Kafka has been coaching since 2016. Before that, he was a well-traveled NFL quarterback who played in just four games over five seasons after a college career at Northwestern.

But never before had the 35-year-old been a part of a game in which his team ran the same play repeatedly.

“That would be the first for me,” the Giants’ offensive coordinator said Thursday, four days after he continually dialed up a play that kept working.

With the Giants leading by three points in the closing minutes at Jacksonville, they used eight rushing plays from the same formation to take 3:25 off the clock and set themselves up for a 34-yard field goal that represented the final points of the 23-17 win.

Each play began in a power formation behind fullback Chris Myarick, who went in motion each time. Six times, Daniel Jones handed off to Saquon Barkley, who carried the ball off the right end. He picked up 44 of his 110 rush yards on the series.

Saquon Barkley runs through a big hole during the fourth quarter of the Giants’ win over the Jaguars. USA TODAY Sports

The two non-Barkley runs came from the same formation. Backup Matt Breida gained 2 yards on one run, and Jones held onto the ball and ran for 15 yards around the left end on another.

“It’s not easy to do that in the National Football League, and they did a nice job of handling it, picking up yards when we needed it,” said Kafka, who credited offensive line coach Bobby Johnson, tight ends coach Andy Bischoff and running backs coach DeAndre Smith for the success.

“It starts up front with the guys, the offensive line and the tight ends,” Barkley said. “Establishing the line of scrimmage.That’s how you win or lose football games by establishing the line of scrimmage. … To be able to go down, pretty much run the same play a couple times in a row, it’s pretty impressive.”

Less impressive was Barkley sliding out of bounds on his final third-down run. That allowed the Jaguars time to attempt a comeback that failed.

“Just got to be more aware and slide a little earlier,” said Barkley, who added he was pushing the misplay out of his mind. “I already know the type of player I am, the type of person I am. I honestly can’t wait for that next opportunity.”

The Giants’ three road games this season have been in Nashville, Tenn., in London, where they were the “away” team against the Packers, and in Jacksonville, where Giants fans were well-represented.

The “12th Man” at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday will bring a new challenge for the Giants.

“You definitely know you’re going into a loud environment,” Kafka said of Seahawks fans. “You prepare the best you can like we have been all week with crowd noise and that kind of stuff at practice. [Head coach Brian Daboll] does a good job of getting our guys ready for that.”

Not practicing for the Giants were WR Kenny Golladay (knee), TE Daniel Bellinger (eye), G Ben Bredeson (knee), OT Evan Neal (knee), LB Oshane Ximines (quad) and CB Cor’Dale Flott.

Limited were DT Leonard Williams (elbow), OT Tyre Phillips (toe) and S Jason Pinnock (foot).