This Day in NY Sports: Yankees unveil monument dedicated to DiMaggio (Video)

April 25, 1999 the Yankees immortalized Joe DiMaggio with a monument in Monument Park. Joltin’ Joe played all 13 years of his career with the Yankees, winning nine World Series Championships and three Most Valuable Player awards. He was inducted in to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1955.

