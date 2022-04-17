This Day in NY Sports: Mickey Mantle makes his MLB debut with the Yankees (Video)

On April 17th, 1951, Mickey Mantle made his debut with the New York Yankees, going 1-4 with a run scored in the Bronx Bombers victory over the Boston Red Sox. Mantle would go on to hit 536 career home runs, winning the 1956 Triple Crown and being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on his first ballot in 1974.

