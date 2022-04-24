This Day in NY Sports: Eli Manning becomes a Giant (Video)

In 2004, Eli Manning was drafted number one overall by the San Diego Chargers only to be traded later to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers plus draft picks. Eli would go on to lead the Giants to two Super Bowl championships where he won the MVP is both games.
