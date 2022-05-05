This Day in New York Sports: Mike Piazza’s historic home run (Video)

On May 5th, 2004, Mike Piazza’s first inning home run gave the Mets a 1-0 lead over the San Francisco Giants. That home run was Piazza’s 352nd, which set the major league record for home runs hit by a catcher, a record that still stands to this very day.

