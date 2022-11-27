Thibaut Courtois’ fiancée Mishel Gerzig backs Belgium at World Cup

Thibaut Courtois’ biggest fan, fiancée Mishel Gerzig, is savoring every moment of her first-ever World Cup.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, one day after Belgium defeated Canada in their Group F matchup, 1-0, the Israeli model shared a handful of snaps from Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, where she cheered on the 30-year-old goalkeeper.

“Can you tell how excited I am to support my love at my very first World Cup?” Gerzig captioned the post, which featured her smiling and proudly holding a Belgium scarf.

Mishel Gerzig, who is engaged to Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, supported the team at the 2022 World Cup on Nov. 23, 2022.

The model posted a handful of photos from Belgium’s 1-0 win over Canada on Nov. 23, 2022.



Courtois, also a goalkeeper for Real Madrid, replied to her post, “My queen! Amazing to have you always behind me.”

Gerzig and Courtois shared a special moment during Wednesday’s win, as they were photographed kissing near the stands.

Although Courtois had an impressive outing versus Canada, saving an early penalty against Alphonso Davies, Belgium dropped Sunday’s match against Morocco, 2-0. Morocco now leads the Group F standings with four points while Belgium is in second with three.

Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois kisses Mishel Gerzig on Nov. 23, 2022. Photonews via Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois and Mishel Gerzig Instagram/Mishel Gerzig

The top two countries in each group will qualify for the round of 16, which begins next weekend.

With a must-win match against Croatia on deck for Thursday, Courtois can likely expect Gerzig’s full support every step of the way.

Zakaria Aboukhlal of Morocco scores their team’s second goal past Thibaut Courtois of Belgium during their World Cup match on Nov. 27, 2022.

Belgium’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois intercepts and attack of Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri during Sunday’s World Cup match on Nov. 27, 2022.



First linked in early 2021, the couple took a major step in their relationship over the summer when Courtois popped the question in June aboard a yacht.

“Yessss to a lifetime with you,” Gerzig gushed on Instagram at the time.