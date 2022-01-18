These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Tom Brady looks unrecognizable in photos of himself playing baseball as a teen before the team told him to stick with football.

Photos of the Super Bowl star reveal him looking very different than his fans are used to seeing him.

Brady, who added a seventh Super Bowl to his resume last year against the Kanas City Chiefs, was an extraordinary baseball catcher back in 1995.

His former high school baseball coach “thought baseball was his best sport,” ABC Action News reports.

Pete Jensen, former Serra High School baseball coach, said: “Tommy hit a home run, he actually hit two that day, but one of them hit the roof of the bus and woke the driver up, kind of startled him.”

Montreal Expos’ scout John Hughes, who thought of Brady as a solid prospect, said: “First of all he had good size, 6-4.

“He had a body we called projectable where he had room to get stronger, add weight. He was a left-handed hitter which went nice with the catching position.

“He had some tools. He could really throw and he had power. For a catcher, he had those things and stood out.”

Tom Brady’s baseball card with the Montreal Expos Montreal Expos

Another Tom Brady baseball card Montreal Expos

Brady also recently opened up about his baseball experience, telling Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast: “Baseball was kinda what I did.”

Brady was chosen by the Montreal Expos at 17 years old in the 18th round of the MLB Draft, according to SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit.

“He appeared in 61 varsity baseball games and posted a solid stat line, hitting .331 with 8 home runs, 11 doubles and 44 runs,” Pats Pulpit explains.

Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images

“He also was named an all-league catcher as a high school senior.”

It wasn’t until after Brady had finished his college football career at the University of Michigan that the New England Patriots selected him in the 2000 NFL Draft.