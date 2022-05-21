These Heisman hopefuls top the list of early bets

College football is almost back, folks.

With the race for this year’s Heisman Trophy taking center stage once again, tailgates, heated rivalries and future NFL stars will also re-enter our collective conscience.

We’ve seen a ton of top names transfer schools since the end of last season, creating a shifting Heisman landscape. With it, there is plenty of value to be found.

Below you can find the 2022 Heisman odds:

<br />

2022 Heisman Trophy Odds

All odds courtesy of BetMGM.

CJ Stroud +200

Bryce Young +350

Caleb Williams +800

Bijan Robinson +1600

Quinn Ewers +2000

Treyvon Henderson +2000

DJ Uiagalelei +2000

Anthony Richardson +2000

JT Daniels +2500

Kedon Slovis +2500

Jaxson Dart +2500

Tyler Van Dyke +2500

Caleb Williams, QB, USC (+800)

As you can see from the list, the top-three players with the best odds are, unsurprisingly, quarterbacks. CJ Stroud enters the year as the favorite, with defending Heisman-winner Bryce Young right behind him. Third on the list is Oklahoma transfer Caleb Williams, who is full of intrigue and upside.

Last year was supposed to be the coronation for Spencer Rattler at Oklahoma. That did not happen. Caleb Williams took over halfway through the season, and you could see his growth week-to-week. After taking over halfway through Oklahoma’s game against Texas, Williams finished the year with a 65 percent completion percentage for 1,810 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 381 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Caleb Williams drops back to pass in the USC spring game. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Williams transferred to USC, following his former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. The two have built-in familiarity and also landed wide receiver transfer Jordan Addison, who profiles as one of the top receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft class. Given a full season, the value of Williams at +800 is an enticing bet.

Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (+2000)

Here’s an interesting one. Quinn Ewers started his collegiate career last year at Ohio State, but was buried on the depth chart by Stroud. The Texas product was the No. 1 overall graded player in the 2021 college recruiting class, at all positions, by 247sports.com. It’s safe to say that Ohio State is happy with Stroud after his performance last year. But Ewers has the talent and potential to burst onto the national scene in his first year as a starting quarterback after transferring to University of Texas.

Quinn Ewers throws a pass in the Texas Spring Game. Getty Images

Ewers has the benefit of arguably the best running back in the nation lining up behind him in Bijan Robinson and dynamic second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy running routes for him. This offense has the potential to explode this season, and if any of the names at the top of the list falter, Ewers could find himself in the Heisman conversation.

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State (+2000)

As a true freshman, TreVeyon Henderson proved to already be one of the best running backs in the country. He rushed 183 times for 1,248 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 27 receptions for 312 yards and four additional scores. He did all that while not being fed the ball until his third game.

This year, Henderson will hit the ground running. With the departures of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave to the NFL, Henderson will slot in with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba as the two best offensive skill players on a stacked Ohio State roster.

TreVeyon Henderson carries the ball in the Rose Bowl. The promising running back could be a dark horse for the Heisman. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A running back hasn’t won the Heisman since Derrick Henry in 2015, but with the talent that Henderson possesses, he’s worth taking a flier on.