The Brooklyn Nets’ losing streak reached 11 games Saturday after a late rally to the Miami Heat came up short. After a hectic week highlighted by the James Harden trade, the Nets were again shorthanded though Kyrie Irving did his best to keep the team in the game with 18 fourth-quarter points.

As the Nets look to snap their skid before the All-Star break, they’ll have to do so without Irving, who will be unavailable to play in each of the team’s next three games leading into the break due to New York City regulations surrounding persons unvaccinated for COVID-19.

After the loss in Miami, Irving was asked whether he felt guilty for not being available for home games, a question that the 29-year-old was none too pleased with receiving.

“Don’t bring your personal emotions here,” Irving retorted. “Come on now, puppeteers.”

Irving continued, adding that he doesn’t feel any guilt because it’s a product of his circumstance as an athlete in New York City:

We’re back here. Play your media games with somebody else, bro. Please, I understand that there’s a lot going on in the world and I’m here as a human being just like you, bro. Please respect my boundaries, man, that’s all I’m asking. There’s no guilt that I feel, I’m the only player that has to deal with this in New York City because I play there – if I was anywhere else in another city, then it probably wouldn’t be the same circumstances but because I’m there, you have Eric Adams, you have the New York mandate, you have things going on that are real life circumstances that are not just affecting me, bro.

Irving would later acknowledge that he has been the subject of a number of jokes on and off of the internet, acknowledging TNT’s Charles Barkley giving him the “Half-Man/Half-A-Season” nickname as a play-on Vince Carter’s “Half-Man/Half-Amazing” moniker.

“In public spaces, I’m noticing that people like to make jokes about what’s going on,” Irving said. “And ‘half game’ or ‘half man’ – whatever it is. My family has to see some of that stuff, my teammates have to see some of that.”

Irving, who acknowledged he is still “rusty” after missing the first 35 games of the season, is now averaging 24.1 points, 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds through his first 14 games.

With Kevin Durant still injured and Ben Simmons ramping up his conditioning in anticipation of his season debut, the Nets need Irving’s contributions to have a chance to win. As the team sputters, Irving’s absence leading into the All-Star break will be felt almost double time.

Nets schedule 2021-22

As it stands, Irving is eligible to play in just one of the Nets’ next eight games.

Because one road game against the Knicks is in New York City, the same mandate applies to Irving. He cannot play in the road game against the Raptors due to an Ontario mandate regarding athletes that are unvaccinated for COVID-19.