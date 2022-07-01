There’s a hidden wall of autographs inside Yankee Stadium

The tale of the hidden inner sanctum where every Yankee signs his name, from legends to regulars to one-chancers

Some had heard of the wall before being introduced, but it’s a secret to most until the time is right.

The bowels of Yankee Stadium contain hallway after hallway, door after door. New additions to the team are shown around, and try to remember where to go without breadcrumbs nearby to help. The Yankees clubhouse alone has three entrances.

Before he made his Yankees debut, Manny Bañuelos had no idea about the 30 x 9 ½-feet wall that is on the other side of his locker. Luis Severino remembers when the wall first opened to him, but he has not revisited it much in the years since. He should probably go that way more, he acknowledged, but it’s a backstreet.

Exit the clubhouse through the side door and head toward the clubhouse manager’s office, on the way to Aaron Boone’s headquarters, to get a glimpse of the most prized wall in the labyrinth that took shape inside the new Yankee Stadium.