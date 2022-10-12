Theo Epstein Discusses His Future, MLB Rule Changes

The Mets season ended abruptly. They have many free agents. Who stays? Who goes? They also are searching for a new team president.
Speaking of team presidents, Theo Epstein joined “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Could Epstein be back in a front office one day? Tune in and find out.
“The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Opening Segment:
- METS SEASON ENDING: An abrupt end to a good regular season. What happened?
- METS FREE AGENTS/OFFSEASON: Do the Mets keep Jacob deGrom? Brandon Nimmo? Edwin Diaz? Chris Bassitt?
Theo Epstein Interview:
MLB consultant, former Red Sox GM, Cubs President
- MLB RULE CHANGES: Pitch clocks, banning the shift. What went behind these changes and what differences will it make?
- POSTSEASON SUCCESS: Looking at ending the curse on two franchises.
- HIS FUTURE: Will he get back in a team’s front office?