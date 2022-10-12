Theo Epstein Discusses His Future, MLB Rule Changes

Theo Epstein Discusses His Future, MLB Rule Changes

by

The Mets season ended abruptly. They have many free agents. Who stays? Who goes? They also are searching for a new team president.

Speaking of team presidents, Theo Epstein joined “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. Could Epstein be back in a front office one day? Tune in and find out.

“The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman Opening Segment:

  • METS SEASON ENDING: An abrupt end to a good regular season. What happened?
  • METS FREE AGENTS/OFFSEASON: Do the Mets keep Jacob deGrom? Brandon Nimmo? Edwin Diaz? Chris Bassitt?

Theo Epstein Interview:
MLB consultant, former Red Sox GM, Cubs President

  • MLB RULE CHANGES: Pitch clocks, banning the shift. What went behind these changes and what differences will it make?
  • POSTSEASON SUCCESS: Looking at ending the curse on two franchises.
  • HIS FUTURE: Will he get back in a team’s front office?

SUBSCRIBE BELOW:

spotify
stitcher
google podcasts

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.