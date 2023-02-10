The Yankees prospects to watch at 2023 spring training

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees, a weekly exclusive on Sports+.

Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza, both of whom will be competing with Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the Yankees’ starting shortstop job, aren’t the only young players worth paying attention to when the Yankees open spring training next week.

Like Volpe, Jasson Dominguez will be making his debut on the major league side of camp.

Unlike Volpe, Dominguez isn’t expected to be in the mix for a spot on the roster in The Bronx until 2024. Still, the Yankees will get their first look at one of their top prospects against big-league competition.

Dominguez just turned 20 on Tuesday, and though some of the hype has died down regarding the outfielder who was famously dubbed “The Martian” when he signed with the Yankees for a $5.1 million bonus out of the Dominican Republic in July 2019, the switch-hitter impressed at three different levels last season, finishing up at Double-A Somerset.

He’s played nothing but center field in the minors, but some scouts believe he may end up in right field. That may depend on the future of Harrison Bader, who was acquired at last year’s trade deadline. The 28-year-old, currently the full-time starter in center, can be a free agent following this season.





Elijah Dunham is an up-and-coming left fielder, a position at which the Yankees have a major need. Gordon Donovan for the NY Post

Another young outfield bat to keep an eye on this spring will be Elijah Dunham, a lefty-swinging 24-year-old who also ended last year at Double-A. He’s spent most of his minor league career in left field, but has also played some first base — where the Yankees have Anthony Rizzo for the next two seasons.

But left field has been an issue for the Yankees for much of the last few seasons and will be again as the season approaches. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera appear set to fight for time there, along with Estevan Florial and perhaps some non-roster invitees to spring training such as Rafael Ortega, 31, who played 118 games with the Cubs last season.

And then there’s third base, where Josh Donaldson and DJ LeMahieu figure to split time. Not far behind may be Andres Chaparro, who impressed with an OPS of .963 in 64 games at Double-A last season. The 23-year-old was signed by the Yankees out of Venezuela in 2015 and has hit well at every level since returning from the COVID-related cancellation of the 2020 minor league season.

Volpe already making an impression

Volpe’s efforts to start the season on the big league roster was well underway even before he was invited to camp.





Anthony Volpe has spent much of the offseason working at the Yankees’ facility in Tampa, and will be in the mix to start the season at shortstop. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The 21-year-old has been among the minor league players working at the team’s complex in Tampa this offseason after finishing last year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Though hitting coach Dillon Lawson is focusing on players already on the major league roster, he’s kept an eye on the organization’s top prospect. Lawson said Volpe’s approach to the game reminds him of the Yankees’ new captain.

“He wants to be the best,’’ Lawson said. “He’s a really nice person, but he doesn’t play like that. He plays with an edge. When I first met him, I thought, ‘He’s so damn nice, I’m interested to see how it plays out on the field.’ But he’s got one of those switches. He can turn that fiery personality on or off and is super-competitive. He’s got so much talent, but he’s not resting on that. He’s constantly working and pushing himself and asks a ton of questions. He’s a lot like [Aaron] Judge in that way. They want to know any way they can get better or make their teammates better.’’

It’s part of the reason why Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman have said Volpe — along with Peraza — will have a shot at making the roster in spring training, even if Volpe has less than a month under his belt at the Triple-A level.





Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson sees a lot of similarities in how Volpe approaches the game to the way Aaron Judge does. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“If you watch him play, it’s easy to see why people think he could compete here,’’ Lawson said. “I get it. He’s really skilled. He came in as a really high-contact guy and a steady performer, regardless of the situation or opponent. That’s really set him up.”

Volpe was recently listed as the seventh-best prospect — and the top shortstop prospect — in the game by Baseball America.

That, combined with the “open competition” at shortstop involving Peraza, Volpe and incumbent Kiner-Falefa, has only raised the expectations for the 2019 first-round draft pick.

“There’s no ignoring the expectations and hearing the noise,’’ Lawson said. “But he’s not letting it change his behavior. He’s just got his head down, working hard and trying to make good on it.”

Lack of bullpen lefties not a crisis…yet





It appears Wandy Peralta may not have a lot of left-handed company in the Yankees’ bullpen as spring training begins. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

As of this week, Wandy Peralta is the only lefty in the Yankees’ bullpen.

Free agents such as Andrew Chafin and Matt Moore — as well as familiar face Zack Britton — remain available, but the Yankees have so far been unwilling to add another arm to the pen after reuniting with right-hander Tommy Kahnle earlier in the offseason.

But that doesn’t mean the Yankees have to be in desperate need of another lefty reliever. A healthy Michael King could help: He was nearly as effective in 2022 against left-handed hitters (.554 OPS against) as he was versus righties (.543 OPS against).

Another potential weapon the Yankees have in that department is Ron Marinaccio. The right-hander emerged as a key member of the pen last season before being sidelined by a shin injury. He was dominant when facing lefty hitters, holding them to a collective OPS of .479 while also being effective versus righties (.516).

The Yankees also added several lefties on minor league deals, including Nick Ramirez, who pitched for Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate last season and last appeared in the majors with the Padres in 2021. Tanner Tully, a 28-year-old who pitched in three games for Cleveland last season, also will be in camp.