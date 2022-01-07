The Yankees make another big bet in the international market

Sign up here to get Inside the Yankees delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

With Gleyber Torres having shifted back to second base, and the organization having not plunged into the free-agent market, the Yankees, at this moment, do not have a viable shortstop on the major league roster.

Potential candidates like Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Javier Baez signed elsewhere, and Carlos Correa and Trevor Story didn’t sign before the lockout struck — leaving the Yankees with work to do whenever the lockout ends.

But they’ve already got plenty of depth in their minor league system and appear poised to add another top prospect at the position.