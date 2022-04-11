The Yankees and Mets just might be who we thought they were

The Yankees and Mets just might be who we thought they were

by

We witnessed the first of 26 weekends to this baseball season, essentially the first mile of a marathon. It’s more of a warmup than anything, with so many twists and turns and injuries and sprints to come. Early takeaways can be erased in a heartbeat.

But through the tiny sample size of seven games involving New York teams, this is what the Yankees and Mets are supposed to look like, right?

The Yankees should pound opponents. The Mets should frustrate opponents. The Red Sox and Nationals, respectively, were mostly pounded and frustrated.

