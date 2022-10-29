The truth Giants shouldn’t run from as trade deadline looms

The Giants are playing a season that nobody saw coming — starting with their owner, John Mara, and the rookie general manager and head coach he hired to eventually make all of the franchise’s troubles disappear.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll did not expect to chase all that misery out of the building seven regular-season weeks into their reign. But with a record of six victories against one defeat, that’s exactly what they have done. And now the Giants, an embarrassment for five seasons and a non-factor for 10, should look into a mirror and see just one thing: a playoff team.

The Giants should make the postseason tournament this year, and as much as their coach hates looking past today’s practice or tonight’s film session, they shouldn’t run away from that truth.

An engaging character away from the office, Daboll has proven to be an impossible nut to crack in a press-conference setting. He makes his former boss Bill Belichick seem overly transparent at the podium. In fact, you would have a better chance getting Belichick to comment at length on Tom Brady’s divorce than you would getting Daboll to provide insight into the Kadarius Toney trade, or anything else of note.

So this isn’t a coach about to break down his postseason chances with 10 games to play. If asked, Daboll might even imitate Jim Mora’s legendary response to a question about the odds of his Colts making the playoffs more than two decades ago.

Brian Daboll celebrates in the locker room with the Giants. AP

That’s OK. The facts are still the facts. And depending on what online platform you subscribe to, the facts show that the Giants have about a 77-91 percent chance to play at least an 18th game this season.

Just look at how the NFC side of the Super Bowl draw is opening up. Brady’s Buccaneers and Aaron Rodgers’ Packers are a combined 6-9, and the NFC South and NFC West are studies in maddening mediocrity. Though it’s possible the conference’s two best teams are living in the NFC East (Philadelphia, Dallas), the Giants should be good enough to benefit from the expanded playoff format and grab the final wild card as the conference’s seventh best team.

And then, who knows? The seventh seed faces the second seed in the first round, and this year, the NFC’s second seed will most likely be a beatable host team. This is a good time for Giants fans to remember that the Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl last year, after five straight losing seasons and a 6-25-1 combined record in their most recent two.

No, that doesn’t mean the Giants are going to the Super Bowl. It just means that windows of opportunity in sports often open and close off-schedule, and that when a surprising opening presents itself, a team would be wise to pounce.

Even a team the likes of the Giants, expected to be in the early hours of a major rebuilding process. In the offseason, fans were hoping for improved effort and performance, but also for a high draft pick that would land the kind of franchise quarterback they believed Daniel Jones was not.

Now? Fans want to see how far a revived Jones and a revived Saquon Barkley can take them under the best coach they’ve had since Tom Coughlin. (No, that’s not saying much.)

“If I’m an opposing team in the playoffs, I’d think the Giants are a dangerous opponent to play,” one longtime NFL evaluator said. “The way [Jones] can get out of the pocket and hurt you running on third-and-long, is what makes them dangerous.”

Brian Daboll Noah K. Murray

The Giants are 6-1 for the first time since 2008, when they were 11-1 defending champs who were favored to repeat before they came undone in the wake of the accidental Plaxico Burress shooting. Things happen in the NFL that can turn seasons on a dime, and Daboll has been around long enough to know better than most.

But still, with Seattle, Houston, and Detroit on deck, the Giants have a real shot at 9-1. Even if they lose Sunday in the Seahawks’ impossibly loud ballpark, they should make it to 8-2 with seven games to play, including two with Philadelphia and games at Dallas and Minnesota. Given that every team that won at least 10 games last year made the playoffs, and that two nine-victory teams also made the playoffs, the Giants are in great position to qualify.

“They are certainly being coached like a playoff team, I’ll tell you that,” one league executive said. “Daboll is putting the quarterback and running back and everyone else in their best position to win, and you haven’t seen that there in recent years.”

One Giants source said Daboll has won over the entire facility with his transformational approach to leadership, bouncing from one cafeteria table to another during meals to talk to as many employees as possible, and arranging Tuesday night dinners that include family members of players and coaches. Daboll was connected enough with his team to understand that the decision to trade Toney wouldn’t be an unpopular one in the locker room.

Meanwhile, Schoen should help his coach by trading for a wide receiver before the deadline at 4 p.m. Tuesday. The Giants have shocked the world, and themselves, and now there’s no reason not to see how far this crazy ride can take them.