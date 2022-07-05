The troubling trend of Kevin Durant, NBA star trade requests

Unfortunately, Kevin Durant will not be the last, not even close.

An entire new slew of young NBA stars signed massive contract extensions with their teams in the past week for staggering dollars, but how many of them will make it to the end of those megadeals without asking to be traded as Durant did last week?

KD twice previously switched teams as a free agent — which was fully his right both times, don’t get it twisted — from Oklahoma City to the multiple titles he won with Golden State to his gone-bust teaming with Kyrie Irving with the Nets.

Durant asking out last week came less than 11 months since Brooklyn re-signed him to a four-year, $198 million contract extension that kicks in this season.